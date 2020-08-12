From Donovan Stewart

Class 6A power Oakland has been hit with two years probation and fined a $1,000 dollars for violating the recruiting rule which is Article II, Section 17.

The letter sent to Oakland principal John Marshall from TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress states that “Oakland High School Athletic Director Brad Cowan tweeted the following statement about a player who left Brentwood Academy: “Oakland Patriots should be his TOP choice!”

The post was in reference to a story about running back Jordan James leaving the Brentwood Academy football team last October.

The letter also said that “A member of the TSSAA staff contacted and discussed this situation with the Oakland High School administration when the tweet was posted. At that time, we were told that no one at Oakland knew of this student-athlete and he was not coming to Oakland High School. The tweet was deleted and benefit of doubt was given to the school based on those facts. It has now been brought to our attention that the player in question has enrolled at Oakland High School and is working out with the team. This is a completely different scenario and has forced our office to look into it further.”

The Patriots probation will be from August 23, 2020 to August 23, 2022 but will not affect Oakland’s ability to compete in the playoffs and the letter says the TSSAA says the player’s eligibility (James) would not be affected and it was concluded the post wasn’t seen by the family.

