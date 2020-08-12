Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Warrants were obtained for a suspect accused of killing a Rutherford County man July 26 at his home, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

Suspect Christopher Hawk Robinson, 37, of Cerulean, Ky., is wanted for the murder of Erick Bixler, 45, of Asbury Lane, said Detective Ty Downing.

Robinson is facing charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnaping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Robinson to the TBI Most Wanted List this morning. People who know his location may call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Detective Capt. Britt Reed said investigators responded to Bixler’s home where they found his body.

They developed Robinson as a suspect and began searching for him.

Detectives served a search warrant at his Kentucky home Aug. 9.

People who have information about his location may also call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.