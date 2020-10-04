Nicholas Martin Selected as Young Marine of the Year

Nicolas Martin, age 15, was selected as Young Marine of the Year for the Rutherford County Young Marines Unit. The Young Marines is a national youth organization dedicated to veterans and to living a health, drug-free lifestyle.

YM LCPL Martin joined the Young Marines in June of 2019. He has earned a total of 14 ribbons since joining. Martin has completed a total of 110 hours of community service during his time in the program. He is part of the color guard team. This summer, Martin attended Junior Leadership School (JLS) where he honed his leadership skills, perfected drill movements, and passed a physical fitness test (PFT).

About the Young Marines

The Young Marines is a national non-profit 501c (3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Since the Young Marines’ humble beginnings in 1959 with one unit and a handful of boys, the organization has grown to over 235 units with 8,000 youth and 2,500 adult volunteers in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan and affiliates in a host of other countries.

For more information, visit the official website at: https://www.YoungMarines.com.