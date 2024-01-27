New Study Ranks Tennessee as the 8th Best State for Driving

WalletHub released its report on 2024’s Best & Worst States to Drive In.

Congestion cost the average driver $869 in 2022, with an average of 51 hours spent sitting in traffic. The top state overall to drive in was Iowa followed by Georgia, Kansas Oklahoma, and Alabama. Tennessee comes in the top ten states ranking at number eight. The worst state to drive in on the study was Hawaii.

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality. Find all of the rankings for Tennessee below.

Driving in Tennessee (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall rank for Tennessee: 8 th

23 rd – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 28 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 10 th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 7 th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 1 st – Road Quality

– Road Quality 20th – Car Dealerships per Capita