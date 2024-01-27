City of Murfreesboro to Purchase Old Time Pottery Sign on River Rock Blvd.

Gabriel Brothers, Inc. recently signed an agreement for the City of Murfreesboro to purchase the Old Time Pottery sign on River Rock Blvd. at Cason Lane. The City will remove the sign by the end of February and utilize the area to construct an additional turn lane from River Rock Blvd. onto Cason Lane. The sign was installed in the right-of-way of River Rock Blvd with the original store construction approximately 1986.

The “Sign Purchase Agreement” comes after Gabriel Brothers, Inc. entered an agreement with Old Time Pottery, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, to become the successor of the home décor retailer located at 480 River Rock Blvd. Old Time Pottery originated in Murfreesboro in 1986 and grew to 38 stores in 20 states.

Gabriel Brothers, Inc, a Morgantown, West Virginia-based department store retail chain, was incorporated in 1961 and renamed Gabe’s in 2013. There are 131 Gabe’s Stores. Gabe’s advertises as “focused on being the destination for the very best deals on everything you need. Gabe’s shoppers can find top brand name and styles for up to 70 percent savings off department store on fashion and footwear for the entire family, essentials, beauty, accessories, and home merchandise”.

Combined, there are more than 170 Gabe’s and Old Time Pottery store locations in 20 states, including Murfreesboro.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.