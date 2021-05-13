New City Judge Appointed in La Vergne

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted during the regular meeting in May to appoint a new judge to the City Court.

William Cartwright has owned and operated a private law firm since 2015, focusing mainly on estate planning, probate, family, business and criminal law. He is a 2015 graduate of Nashville School of Law and has an MBA from Troy University as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University. Cartwright has a history in logistics and business leadership prior to his law experience, and at one time held an executive level position in a car-haul transportation industry company.

“My passion,” says Cartwright, “has always been in the legal field and to have my own successful practice.” He continued, “I have great respect for the judges I am in front of each week. The ability to keep that respect overtime through consistent dedication, fairness, rulings based on the law, and respect towards people is what I believe is most important.”

Cartwright will begin serving in the new role as City Judge immediately.


