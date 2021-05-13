The Walnut House will host a local business fair on Thursday, May 20, from 4-8 p.m.
Representatives from a variety of area small businesses will set up tables and booths, hand out literature, items and samples, conduct demonstrations and sell products.
The event, free and open to the public, should be a fun time for area business owners, consumers and supporters of small business to get to know each other around some music, art, food and drink.
Participants include:
The Walnut House
The Fox & Goat Coffee
Better Business Bureau
Bill Taylor Bushido School of Karate
Cultivation Network
Soigne
Hank’s Honky Tonk
Morter Chiropractic
The Murfreesboro Pulse
MTSU Online
Reliant Realty – Lory Breckler
Hope Restored Counseling
ITEX – Jim Furbush
Avon – Tina Lillig
Pink Zebra – Debbie Harrington
Rutherford Business Builders
Eagle Communications
Megha Bradley – Business and Life Transformation Strategies
Safe Guard Fence
Big Creek Winery Tasting Room
Momentum Seminars
First Choice Security
Come to Life Chiropractic
Christine Isley Farmer – author
840 Inspections
Edward Jones – Christy R. Wilson
Pampered Chef – Tina Murrill
Champy’s Chicken
Fred’s Floors
Big Z Tire
Ridenour Rehearsal Studios
Main Street Murfreesboro
The Blue Eyed Daisy
The Social Exchange
The Peacock Apothecary
Viper Essence
Emerson Bridal
Ash from Nash
Phil Valdez
Grafix615
While organizers limit the number of booth spaces, all business owners and representatives may come out and network, distribute materials and mingle.
The business fair serves as an extension of the local Connection Entrepreneurs Club, helping to promote the local economy by facilitating connection.
The Walnut House is located at 116 N. Walnut St.
For more information, find an event page for Murfreesboro Small Business Fair at The Walnut House on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/916011875815988