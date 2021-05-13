The Walnut House will host a local business fair on Thursday, May 20, from 4-8 p.m.

Representatives from a variety of area small businesses will set up tables and booths, hand out literature, items and samples, conduct demonstrations and sell products.

The event, free and open to the public, should be a fun time for area business owners, consumers and supporters of small business to get to know each other around some music, art, food and drink.

Participants include:

The Walnut House

The Fox & Goat Coffee

Better Business Bureau

Bill Taylor Bushido School of Karate

Cultivation Network

Soigne

Hank’s Honky Tonk

Morter Chiropractic

The Murfreesboro Pulse

MTSU Online

Reliant Realty – Lory Breckler

Hope Restored Counseling

ITEX – Jim Furbush

Avon – Tina Lillig

Pink Zebra – Debbie Harrington

Rutherford Business Builders

Eagle Communications

Megha Bradley – Business and Life Transformation Strategies

Safe Guard Fence

Big Creek Winery Tasting Room

Momentum Seminars

First Choice Security

Come to Life Chiropractic

Christine Isley Farmer – author

840 Inspections

Edward Jones – Christy R. Wilson

Pampered Chef – Tina Murrill

Champy’s Chicken

Fred’s Floors

Big Z Tire

Ridenour Rehearsal Studios

Main Street Murfreesboro

The Blue Eyed Daisy

The Social Exchange

The Peacock Apothecary

Viper Essence

Emerson Bridal

Ash from Nash

Phil Valdez

Grafix615

While organizers limit the number of booth spaces, all business owners and representatives may come out and network, distribute materials and mingle.

The business fair serves as an extension of the local Connection Entrepreneurs Club, helping to promote the local economy by facilitating connection.

The Walnut House is located at 116 N. Walnut St.

For more information, find an event page for Murfreesboro Small Business Fair at The Walnut House on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/916011875815988