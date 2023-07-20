Nearly 10K Without Power in Nashville After Middle TN Storms

Thousands of power outages have bee reported throughout the middle Tennessee area after storms moved through the area on July 20.

As of 2:20 p.m., 9,649 Nashville Electric Service customers are without power.

WEATHER WARNING:

As this storm line moves through our service area, we already have roughly 8,500 outages and rising. If you lose power, please report it as soon as possible. #StaySafeNashville pic.twitter.com/KODV1ew2IK — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) July 20, 2023

To view outages, click here.