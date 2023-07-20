Nearly 10K Without Power in Nashville After Middle TN Storms

Morgan Mitchell
Thousands of power outages have bee reported throughout the middle Tennessee area after storms moved through the area on July 20.

As of 2:20 p.m., 9,649 Nashville Electric Service customers are without power.

To view outages, click here.

 

