WEATHER ALERT 7-20-2023 Severe Thunderstorm Watch Flash Flood Watch

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 523
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1205 PM CDT THU JUL 20 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 523 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC015-021-027-035-037-041-043-049-083-085-087-111-125-133-137-
141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175-177-185-187-189-210000-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0523.230720T1705Z-230721T0000Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CANNON               CHEATHAM            CLAY
CUMBERLAND           DAVIDSON            DE KALB
DICKSON              FENTRESS            HOUSTON
HUMPHREYS            JACKSON             MACON
MONTGOMERY           OVERTON             PICKETT
PUTNAM               ROBERTSON           RUTHERFORD
SMITH                STEWART             SUMNER
TROUSDALE            VAN BUREN           WARREN
WHITE                WILLIAMSON          WILSON
$$


ATTN...WFO...LMK...OHX...

 

Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
858 AM CDT Thu Jul 20 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-202300-
/O.EXT.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-230720T2300Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-
Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren-
Including the cities of Allardt, Kingston Springs, Hartsville,
Nashville, New Johnsonville, Smithville, McEwen, Clarksville,
Lafayette, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Ashland City,
Goodlettsville, Celina, McMinnville, Smyrna, Byrdstown, Cookeville,
Franklin, Gordonsville, Lebanon, Livingston, Waverly, Sparta,
Crossville, Erin, Springfield, Carthage, Murfreesboro, Jamestown,
Gallatin, Tennessee Ridge, Woodbury, South Carthage, Gainesboro,
Dickson, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spencer, and Dover
858 AM CDT Thu Jul 20 2023

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb,
  Dickson, Fentress, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery,
  Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart,
  Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Significant rainfall has already occurred this morning across
    portions of the watch area and additional thunderstorms are
    expected to move across the region later this morning and
    afternoon.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
This Afternoon
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 97. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

