Nashville Soccer Club Signs Forward Tyler Freeman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 3, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed attacking forward Tyler Freeman to a four-year contract.

Freeman is coming off a career-year where the 19-year-old scored eight goals in 24 appearances for Loudoun United FC of the USL Championship last season and played a 45-minute stint with Major League Soccer club D.C. United. Loudoun, an affiliate team of D.C. United, sent Freeman to the country’s capital, as Black-and-Red took on Flower City Union in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 19.

Freeman, a product of the Sporting Kansas City Youth Academy since age 11, became the second youngest player in Sporting Kansas City history to sign an MLS contract at the age of 15. Freeman made 35 appearances for Sporting Kansas City II during his time with the club.

At the international youth level, Freeman has represented the United States with their U-14, U-16 and U-17 national teams. He was instrumental in helping the U.S. to a second-place finish in the 2019 Concacaf U-17 Championship.

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires Tyler Freeman via a free transfer

TYLER FREEMAN

Position: Forward

Height: 5-11

Weight: 150

Birthdate: 1/9/2003

Age: 19

Hometown: Shawnee, Kansas

Birthplace: Overland Park, Kansas

Last club: Loudoun United FC

How Acquired: Via free transfer