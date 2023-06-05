Nashville Soccer Club Extends League Unbeaten Streak with 2-1 Road Victory Against FC Dallas



Frisco, Texas (June 3, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches after a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas in Frisco, Tx. on Saturday night. The win improves Nashville to 9W-3L-4D and 31 pts. on the season, keeping the Boys in Gold in second place in the Supporters Shield standings behind FC Cincinnati (39 pts.)

Nashville SC took the early lead after Shaq Moore’s cross inside the box was redirected by FC Dallas’ Nolan Norris in the ninth minute of play [Watch]. FC Dallas leveled the match in the 25th minute after Jáder Obrian found the back of the net from a pass delivered through the middle of the 18-yard box.

2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar worked his magic in the 77th minute after Daniel Lovitz took possession of the ball and delivered a superb ball to Mukhtar in the attacking zone. The German then megged the final Dallas defender, found himself all alone with the goalkeeper and slotted home the game-winner [WATCH].

Mukhtar The Magnificent: Hany Mukhtar scored his 10th goal of the season, becoming the first NSC player in club history to score double-digit goals in three consecutive MLS seasons. Mukhtar finishes the contest tied for the league lead on goals scored with 10 alongside Dénis Bouanga of LAFC.

Quite The Streak: Nashville SC extended its unbeaten streak to eight consecutive league matches, owning a 6W-0L-2D record and outscoring its opponents 17-7, not allowing more than a goal per match in the streak.

We Like It, We Lovitz: Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz recorded his second consecutive game-winning assist on Mukhtar’s goal. Lovitz has now recorded assists in back-to-back matches for the third time in his career and first time with Nashville SC (March and Sept. 2018 with CF Montréal).

Next Match Heading To Toronto: Nashville SC will travel to Toronto FC on Saturday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT, in a match that can be seen on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and heard on 104.5 The Zone.

Source: Nashville SC

