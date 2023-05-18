Nashville SC Celebrates 2-1 Home Victory Over Inter Miami CF

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 17, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches in all competition with a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami CF in front of 25,839 fans at GEODIS Park on Wednesday night. Winger Fafà Picault scored the opening goal in the 33rd minute after a spectacular assist from Hany Mukhtar [WATCH] and defender Lukas MacNaughton scored his first career MLS goal in the 49th minute to secure the victory [WATCH].

GEODIS Park Is A Fortress: Nashville SC improved its home record to 5W-1L-2D in league play, while outscoring its opponents 13-4.

First Career Goal: Lukas MacNaughton scored his first career MLS goal tonight in the 49th minute off a header in the box from a pass delivered by Shaq Moore. MacNaughton has made three starts for Nashville SC since being acquired from Toronto FC.

Mukhtar The Magnificent: Reigning 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar recorded his six assist of the season, moving into sole possession of second in MLS in goal contributions (12) trailing only Atlanta United FC’s Thiago Almada who has 13. Since 2022, Mukhtar has recorded 29 goals and 17 assists, the most of any player in MLS.

Quick Turnaround: Nashville SC will return to action this Saturday, May 20 when it visits Charlotte FC at 6:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app.

Source: Nashville SC

