Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 21 through September 26

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for the City of Murfreesboro will be making right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing underground utility work on Sulphur Spring Rd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Traffic Signal Installation Work

1) Memorial Blvd & Kings Ridge Dr

2) Memorial Blvd and Eleanor Dr

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Incidental traffic signal installation work continues on Memorial Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Roadway Widening and Turn Lane Improvement Work (Florence Rd at Pointer Pl)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development (Shelton Crossing) will be performing roadway widening and turn lane installation work at Florence Rd and Pointer Pl. There will be minor lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Highland Ave Utility Installation Work (between E College St and E Main St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Water Resources Department crews will be performing utility installation work on Highland Ave between E College St and E Main St. The segment of Highland Ave will be closed. Access to local residents will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. St Ives Dr (drainage work)

2. Saint Andrews Dr near Salem Elementary School (drainage work)

3. Hayes Ave between Maple St and Spring St (sidewalk installation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

I-24 SMART Corridor

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both direction to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

• Nightly, 8:00PM-5:00AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnette Ln for curb ramp island construction.

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures in both direction at MM 63-64 to place overhead sign.