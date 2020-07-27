A Murfreesboro resident has paid the adoption fees of twelve dogs at the Pet Adoption & Welfare Services (PAWS) shelter.

PAWS staff members say the gentleman stopped by to look at the pets up for adoption and left sponsoring the adoption fees of numerous dogs.

“He actually applied to adopt a dog currently up for adoption,” says Chelsea Crabtree, Animal Services Officer. “Before he left the shelter, he inquired how much it would be to pay for all the current pets’ adoption fees. He stated that he felt like this is what he should do… to help out anyway he could, so all of the dogs can find homes.”

Thanks to his sponsorship, ten dogs have already been adopted.

“Adopters were so shocked when we informed them that their new pets’ adoption fees were paid for,” says Emily Burke, Animal Care Specialist. “One adopter became very emotional when we informed her.”

PAWS has been so grateful to have received numerous applications, and most of the pets have gone to their new, loving homes, including 8-year-old Shih Tzu, “Jelly Bean”, in photo.

Pets who have become available since the sponsorship, will have regular adoption fees.

Those who are interested in adopting a pet can visit the PAWS shelter Monday-Friday 12-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m. All who adopt from PAWS receive a free bag of pet food and an adoption packet to get them started with their new furry friend. Additionally, all available pets are already spayed or neutered and up-to-date on their vaccinations.

For more info and to view all current pets up for adoption, contact the shelter at 615-898-7740, or visit: www.paws.rutherfordcountytn.gov.