Today (Friday, April 3), Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland renewed the Declaration of ‘State of Emergency,’ extending the City’s previous declaration and adopting Governor Bill Lee’s ‘Stay at Home’ Executive Order No. 23 that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The renewed Declaration is effective immediately and remains in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

On April 2, 2020, Governor Lee issued Executive Order No. 23, amending and strengthening Executive Order 22, by requiring all Tennesseans to stay at home, unless they are carrying out “essential activities” defined in Executive Order 22. The new, stricter order, according to the Governor, was based on data, including traffic patterns and mobile phone mobility data, that indicated citizen movement may be increasing across the state.

The Executive Orders allow for the continuation of essential businesses. Non-essential businesses including establishments open for eating or drinking onsite, are ordered to remain closed until April 14 at 11:59 p.m. A sample list of non-essential businesses can be found in Executive Order No. 21. For more information on the Governor’s Executive Orders, visit https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee22.pdf.

“As Mayor of Murfreesboro, I am issuing a renewed local “State of Emergency” in support of Governor Lee’s Order requiring that all Tennesseans stay home unless their activity or business is conducted as part of “essential activities,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “Our top priority has been and will continue to focus on protecting the health and safety of our citizens. The renewed Declaration remains in effect until April 10 and may be extended as necessary at that time.”

Citizens can view the Mayor’s Declarations and follow the latest City Coronavirus Information, including information from County, State and Federal partners at the City of Murfreesboro website: https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/1690/Coronavirus-Information. Residents are also encouraged to watch CityTV for the updates, including closings and postponements as well as CDC videos.

Both federal and state health officials have advised that extraordinary and immediate measures must be taken to respond quickly to COVID-19, to prevent community spread, and to alleviate the suffering of people exposed to and those infected or potentially infected with the virus.

For video messages, including COVID-19 Updates and Facebook Live Briefings from Mayor McFarland, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/1702/City-Video-Messages.

The Mayor issued the April 3, March 28, and March 21 Declarations pursuant to special emergency powers granted to local governments pursuant to state law and follows Executive Orders issued by Governor Bill Lee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City urges all citizens to follow the Governor’s “Stay at Home” Order and CDC guidelines and practices:

CDC Guidelines: Strongly encourages all members of the public to comply with the guidance and directives issued by the federal CDC pertaining to the containment of COVID-19, which can be found by going to https://www.cdc.gov/;

Social/Physical Distancing: Strongly encourages individuals using shared or outdoor spaces to maintain physical distancing of at least six (6) feet from any other person with whom they do not share a residence;

Mass Gatherings: In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 17, social gatherings of more than ten (10) people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited. This would include gyms and exercise and fitness facilities as well as cigar bars, hookah lounges, and other establishments whose business involves offering a place for people to gather and smoke tobacco and similar products to close and remain closed to any member of the public. This provision does not prohibit the gathering of members of the same household;

City Parks: Prohibits sporting events, athletic practices or games, or any other gathering involving ten (10) or more people (who do not resident together) from taking place in any City park or on the property of an elementary or secondary school within the City. The City’s greenways and other park facilities remain open, provided individuals using the greenways comply with Section 10 of this Order and abide by the physical distancing requirements recommended by the CDC.

Restaurants and On-Site Food and Alcohol Service: Orders that establishments whose primary business is alcohol service or food service remain closed for on-site consumption as required by Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 17 or as may be required by any subsequent order of the Governor amending or superseding Executive Order No. 17 The order does not prohibit pick-up, take-out, delivery, or drive through service that is conducted in accordance with Executive Order No. 17. In addition, the order does not apply to non-profit or government organizations providing food at no cost to individuals who are homeless or are otherwise in need of such services;

The provisions of the Mayor’s Declarations issued on March 21 and March 24 remain in effect, including the following:

Authorizes the City Manager to take reasonably necessary steps to limit person-to-person contact, including limiting public access to City offices and facilities and to develop and implementing alternative work arrangements and schedules to protect City employees during this pandemic;

Suspends certain procedures and formalities otherwise required under the Murfreesboro City Code or Tennessee law pertaining to how the City conducts its operations;

Encourages all members of the public and businesses to follow and comply with guidance and directives issued by the federal CDC as well as the Tennessee and Rutherford County departments of health https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html; and

Encourages all members of the public to remain calm, to resist panic purchasing, consider their neighbors who have a need, and to look after and help those most at risk to this pandemic to include the elderly and those with suppressed immune systems.

The City urges all citizens to follow CDC practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your cough and sneezing.

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing.

Stay home when you are sick and call your physician or the County Health Department at 615-898-7880 or 615-849-0347 for guidance.

Stay home if you come into contact with someone who is sick.

Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high touch surfaces.

Make sure you continue to have adequate supplies, such as medications, if needed.

For information from the Tennessee Department of Health, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

For the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 webpage and most recent information and guidelines: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.