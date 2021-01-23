Murfreesboro Mayor Recognizes Two Water Resources Employees with STARS Award

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Water Resources employees Adam Todd and Cody Bell have been named STARS award recipients for December 2020. The STARS award comes after they gave roadside assistance to a woman who became stranded on the roadway after she ran out of gas.

Mayor Shane McFarland recognized Todd and Bell during the Jan. 21, 2021, meeting of the Murfreesboro City Council with the STARS award for Outstanding Performance: “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.”

Todd and Bell are another example of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values and creating a better quality of life for citizens. Murfreesboro Human Resources Director Pam Russell joined Mayor McFarland in presenting the STARS awards to Todd and Bell.

“Adam and Cody are two excellent, hard-working employees and I am not surprised by the good Samaritan action they took to assist a woman who was stranded on the roadway,” said Water Resources Department Director Darren Gore. “I couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishment.”

Todd has worked for the City since Feb. 2006 and currently serves as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manager with the Operations & Maintenance department within the Water Resources Department. Bell was hired as an AMI Technician in October 2020.

In the nomination, the following narrative explanation was provided by a Murfreesboro citizen:

“I just wanted to take the time to recognize two of your employees for going out of their way to assist me yesterday morning after I ran out of gas in the middle of the road. Adam and Cody pushed my car out of the way, and then helped me get gas. Adam even went back to the store and purchased more gas. Adam when my car wouldn’t start. I ended up having to call roadside assistance to give me a jumpstart after they determined the batter was dead. As I was waiting for the roadside assistance person, Adam pulled back up with a jumper cables to give me a jump. He truly is a good-hearted person, and most definitely an asset to your company. I was blown away by his act of kindness. Both of them went above and beyond to help me. I just wanted to let you know about the type of guys you have working for you. I can’t thank them enough. They wouldn’t take money or anything else that I tried to offer, but I still feel like they should be acknowledged.”

Congratulations to Adam Todd and Cody Bell for being named recipients of the STARS Award for Outstanding Performance.