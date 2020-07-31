Franklin Police have charged one of the suspects involved in Sunday’s attempted carjacking and shooting at the Dwell at McEwen apartments.

Joshua Hallmon, 24 of Murfreesboro has been charged with Attempted Murder, Attempted Carjacking, being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Hallmon is currently in custody in Rutherford County on similar charges out of Murfreesboro. He is a convicted felon with a serious criminal history.

Detectives are working to identify and arrest the second suspect in this case.

