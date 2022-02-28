Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that left one person dead and two others injured on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The fire was reported shortly a.m. on Isis Dr. at 12:28 a.m.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Two other people escaped the burning home but suffered injuries. They were taken to the hospital.

Two neighboring homes sustained damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by MFRD’s Fire Marshal’s office.