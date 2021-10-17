Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 17 through October 23

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Mercury Blvd Sidewalk Improvement Project (SE Broad St and Middle Tennessee Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 3:00 pm: Construction crews will be installing sidewalk and traffic signal improvements along the south side of Mercury Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions along Mercury Blvd and along SE Broad St. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Work (Shores Rd between Birchtree Dr and Veterans Pkwy)

Expected Road Closures: Saturday through Wednesday: Construction crews will be installing underground utilities on Shores Rd between Birchtree Dr and Veterans Pkwy. Local residents will have access at all times. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Water Line & Tap Work (Academy St between E Sevier St and E State St)

Expected Road Closures: Thursday & Friday: Construction crews will be installing water lines and tap on E Academy St between E Sevier St and E State St Local residents will have access at all times. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Fortress Blvd between SR 96 and Blaze Dr (striping work)

2. Saint Andrews Dr at Saint Bernard Way (box bridge construction work)

3. Highland Ave between Clark Blvd and E Main St (traffic signal loop installation work)

4. Joe B Jackson Pkwy, Saint Andrews Dr and Fortress Blvd & SR 96 (sidewalk repair work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Maintenance of off-ramp

• Thurs., 10/21 9 p.m. – 4 a.m., Closing of I-24 EB Ramp 74A to I-840 WB for milling of asphalt shove on concrete ramp.