Mr. Kenneth “Ken” Ezra Culver, age 68, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021.

He was born in Florence, AL to the late Johnny Earl and Dorothy Baker Culver. Mr. Culver was a 1971 graduate of Hardin County High School. He then went on to get a bachelor’s degree in Biology at Freed-Hardeman University where he graduated in 1977. Mr. Culver was employed at Jones Glass Company for the last 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Culver loved watching sports especially Vanderbilt football, basketball, and baseball. He was a faithful member of Highland Heights Church of Christ.

Mr. Culver is survived by his children, Aaron Culver of Murfreesboro, Ashley Summerford and her husband Matthew of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Dustin Culver of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Leyden Kaine Summerford, Lola Pearl Culver, and Stella Grace Culver; sister, Gloria Culver Anderson and her husband Gary of Henderson, TN; two nieces; and five nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roland Earl Culver.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Hardin County Memorial Gardens in Savannah, TN.

www.woodfinchapel.com