WPRT-FM ESPN 102.5 The Game and the Nashville Predators have signed a multi-year extension, securing 102.5 The Game as the official flagship station and broadcast partner of the Nashville Predators Radio Network.

Cromwell Media President Bud Walters said, “For over ten years the Predators have been the ‘best’ to work with. They’ve brought such excitement to Nashville, and we look forward to continuing our partnership together. We are very proud to be the flagship home of the Nashville Predators Network.”

“We are proud of being ESPN’s No. 1 franchise in all of sports. Working alongside Nashville’s best sports talk radio station we feel we can continue to grow our dedicated Smashville fan base,” said Chris Junghans, Nashville Predators Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “As we work to ‘Paint the Town Preds’ in 2021-22 and beyond, we are thrilled to have Cromwell Media and its entire family of radio stations at our side.”

The voice of the Nashville Predators Radio Network is the legendary Pete Weber, who has been behind the mic for the Predators since Day One. Former Predators defenseman Hal Gill is entering his fifth season as the color analyst with the network. Darren McFarland hosts the pre- and post-game shows. The pre- and post-game shows are now hosted on the suite level in the space previously home to the Patron Platinum Club. The new location will bring added excitement for fans pre- and post-game and during intermissions. Fans are encouraged to visit the space regularly for drink specials, Preds autographed items and opportunities to win tickets to upcoming Bridgestone Arena events.

ESPN 102.5 The Game is currently in its eleventh season as the official flagship station of the Nashville Predators, dating back to the 2011-12 NHL season. The Game is the first radio station in Nashville to clear all pre-season, regular-season and post-season games on one frequency. The Game’s pre-game coverage spans a full hour for every game.

In September 2016, 102.5 The Game moved to an all-day, live-and-local weekday lineup from 6 am to 6 pm in an effort to provide additional coverage of the Predators for the ever-growing fan base. Regular guests include General Manager David Poile, Head Coach John Hynes, plus various players, team broadcasters and national NHL experts.

VP/Market Manager Dennis Gwiazdon added, “Our partnership with the Predators over the last decade has been nothing short of remarkable and this extension gives life to another incredible run. We couldn’t be more pleased to be carrying their games and supporting all of the wonderful things they do to support their fans, their sponsors and the city of Nashville.”

102.5 The Game is now available on 106.3 FM on I-65 from Cool Springs/Franklin to Spring Hill/Columbia and extending eastward along the 840 corridor to I-24 from Murfreesboro north. Like all Cromwell Media stations 102.5 The Game can be heard anywhere on its mobile app, Alexa smart speakers and thegamenashville.com.

About 102.5 The Game

WPRT-FM, ESPN 102.5 The Game is locally owned by Bayard “Bud” Walters and is sister station to: ESPN 94.9; heritage rock station 102.9 The Buzz; 93.3 Classic Hits and 102.1 The Ville, the soul of Music City. Cromwell Media operates 31 stations: 5 in Nashville, 8 in Kentucky and 18 in Illinois. All stations can be heard nationwide on the iGoRadio app. ESPN 102.5 The Game is streamed worldwide on its app so that the Preds players’ families can listen.

About the Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998, and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. In 2020 alone, with One Goal in mind, the Nashville Predators organization drove approximately $5.5 million in life-changing funds to assist a wide variety of relief efforts, non-profit organizations, and individuals in need. On the ice, the team has seen historic success in recent seasons, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs seven straight times, a run headlined by a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18, and earning a second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please go to NashvillePredators.com.