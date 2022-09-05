Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 5 -10

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 5 – September 10.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of bridge construction work, there will be minor traffic interruptions on Brinkley Rd between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr. Grading work will begin on Brinkley Rd just to the north of Timber Creek Dr. Appropriate traffic detours will be in place.

Medical Center Pkwy Turn Lane and Signal Improvement (between Maplegrove Dr and Willowoak Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: As part of private development, right turn lanes and traffic signal improvements will be made along the north side of Medical Center Pkwy between Maplegrove Dr and Willowoak Dr. Westbound traffic on Medical Center Pkwy will be reduced to one lane. Eastbound traffic will not be affected. Appropriate traffic detours will be in place.

Underground Fiber Optic installation work (Singer Rd between Florence Rd and NW Broad St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Private Utility Construction crews will be installing underground fiber optic lines on Singer Rd between Florence Rd and NW Broad St. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions on Singer Rd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Work (Shores Rd between Birchtree Dr and Veterans Pkwy)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Construction crews will be installing underground utilities on Shores Rd between Birchtree Dr and Veterans Pkwy. The segment of roadway will be closed. Local residents will have access at all times. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Nighttime Overhead Electrical Line Work (Veterans Pkwy just south of Blackman Rd)

Expected Lane Closures: Friday, 10:00 pm to 3:00 am: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing overhead electrical lines on Veterans Pkwy just south of Blackman Rd. Northbound traffic (going towards I-840) will be shifted onto the continuous center turn lane. Appropriate traffic controls including arrow boards for the lane shift will be in place.

Turn Lane Improvement Work (SR 96 at Veterans Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: As part of private development, construction crews will be working along the SE quadrant of SR 96 and Veterans Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Turn Lane & Traffic signal Improvement Work (Chaffin Pl and Old Fort Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm: Construction crews will be working along Chaffin Pl at Old Fort Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. On Tuesday between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am there will be lane closures and traffic signal interruptions at Old Fort and Chaffin Pl. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Bell St between Crestland Ave and Hale Ave (culvert replacement work)

2. Kings Ridge Dr (school zone light installation work)

3. Bear Branch Cove, Caroline Farms Subdivision Section 1&2 and Mall Circle Dr (casting adjustment work)

4. Florence Rd between I-24 & Old Nashville Hwy (milling and temporary striping work)

5. Manson Pike between Blackman Rd and Florence Rd and Halls Hill Pike between Rutherford Blvd and Twin Oak Dr(temporary striping work)

6. Mall Circle Dr (milling work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations. Three lanes will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10 / US 231

The resurfacing of SR10 (US 231) from SR269 (L.M. 4.29) to North of Volunteer Road (L.M. 8.63)

• Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., There will be lane closures both NB and SB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.