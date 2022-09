Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1060 in Murfreesboro.

Wild Birds store is locally owned and operated. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together through the hobby of backyard bird feeding and nature products.

Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop

2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1060

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 869-7975

Facebook