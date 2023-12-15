Murfreesboro Airport Receives 2022 General Aviation Airport Safety Award

The Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division presented Murfreesboro Municipal Airport with the 2022 Federal Aviation Administration Southern Region General Aviation Airport Safety Award, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, during a special award ceremony at the airport attended by the City Council, City administrators and Airport staff.

The FAA formally recognized the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport Oct. 17, 2023, during the FAA Southern Region meeting in Atlanta where John Saalwaechter, Tennessee Department of Transportation Director of Aeronautics, received the award on behalf of the Airport.

“This award is a great example of how the airport team and the City Council put safety first,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “Although there are various challenges, our team continues to be dedicated to providing the safest environment for our aviation customers and our residents in the City.”

“We are proud of this recognition from the FAA Southern Region,” said Murfreesboro Municipal Airport Director Chad Gehrke. “Many people should be commended for the arduous work in addressing safety and capacity concerns at the airport over the past few years. That includes the Airport Commission, City staff, elected officials, Middle Tennessee State University Aerospace staff and students, and expertise from consultants.”

The FAA Southern Region Airport Safety Awards program recognizes general aviation airports that have taken actions, instituted programs, or otherwise operated in such a manner deserving of special recognition for improving airport safety.

Gehrke specifically credited the support and advice of key partners and consultants for the improved safety, among them Les Goldsmith and Virtower. “The expertise and capabilities that Les and Virtower brought to our airport operations was a game changer,” added Gehrke.

Gehrke also recognized consultant Dave Byers for his expertise and knowledge of FAA regulations, data collection, and creating Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to enhancing safety operations.

MTSU and Murfreesboro Aviation cooperated with the study and adoption of the Standard Operating Procedures. MTSU Aerospace created an Aviation Safety Director position and hired additional faculty and staff in the interest of flight training safety.

“Adopting the SOPs is the key factor in improving Airport safety while reducing complaints from neighbors and pilots, but it took the initiative of the City leaders and Airport Commissioners to recognize the concerns and address the issues,” said Gehrke. “Recognition from the FAA confirms that we are moving in the right direction enhancing safety for aviators and non-aviators.”

Murfreesboro Municipal Airport accomplished the following which significantly enhanced airport safety:

Installed operations data collecting equipment (Virtower) (First in the state of TN)

Conducted Airport Safety and Capacity Study

Consulted with Nashville Flight Standards District Office (FSDO), Nashville Air Traffic

Control (ATC), and Memphis Airport District Office (ADO)

Conducted multiple stakeholder and operator meetings to discuss alternatives

Collaboratively created set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

“The members of the Airport Commission, but especially the airport staff, took a very proactive role in utilizing some new technology via Virtower,” said Airport Commission Chairman Steve Waldron. “This provided airport staff new data to effectively update the standard operating procedures along with other changes that applied to all airport users. This in turn created a more efficient and safer airport environment. Everyone involved with the airport is honored to be chosen by the Federal Aviation Administration, Southern Region for this award.”

Murfreesboro joins recent Safety Award winners, including Naples Airport Authority, Naples Florida (2021), Lakeland Linder International Airport, Lakeland, Florida (2020), Rocky Mount, Wilson Regional Airport, Elm City, North Carolina (2019) and Flagler Executive Airport, Palm Coast, Florida (2018).

In September, the Murfreesboro City Council gave approval for the Municipal Airport to submit application to participate in the FAA Federal Contract Tower Program. If approved by the FAA, an air traffic control tower could be operational in three to five years.

The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport recently underwent required maintenance of the Runway, Taxiway and Apron for safety enhancements as part of FAA requirements. During the process, CityTV produced a video, including aerial drone footage of the work https://youtu.be/jQqCEz4Hh3I?si=8D24dfAxsrexZ_wJ

The Airport’s 16,000-square-foot terminal includes a large main lobby with raised and ground level observation areas, lounge seating, a large leasable Business Center, smaller conference room space, pilot lounge, and office space. The new Hangar 1 enhanced the Airport’s infrastructure with a modern, versatile hangar facility, allowing the expansion of Mike Jones Aircraft Sales, and creation of highly skilled jobs.