MFRD Announces Promotion of Firefighter to the Rank of Engineer

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark McCluskey has promoted Ryan Pointer to the rank of Engineer.

Pointer joined MFRD in March of 2019. As a firefighter, he has been assigned to Special Operations on a heavy rescue company. His most recent assignment was on Rescue 1 downtown.

“I am honored to be promoted to Engineer,” Pointer said. “I am excited to take on the new challenges and responsibilities that come with this promotion. I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Murfreesboro.”

Pointer holds a technician level certification in Hazmat, Rope Rescue, Swiftwater Rescue, Trench Rescue, Structural Collapse and Confined Space. He received a lifesaving award in 2020.

Pointer was born and raised in Knoxville. Both of his parents were in the fire service. He is married to Natalie Pointer.

Pointer assumed the role of Engineer in December 2023.