MTSU Women’s golf Returns to Jackrabbit Invitational to Defend Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women’s golf will spend the second leg of its spring break trip in Las Vegas defending its title at South Dakota State’s Jackrabbit Invitational. The tournament will take place March 13-14 at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nev.
Middle Tennessee is coming off a tie for fifth at Hawaii’s Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational. The Blue Raiders posted the best score of the third round as they moved up the leaderboard.
WEATHER FORECAST
The forecast for the tournament shows cloudy conditions with temperatures reaching the 70s and strong winds, especially on Tuesday.
NOTES
- Taylor Edlin leads the Blue Raiders with 52 birdies on the season.
- MTSU won last year’s Jackrabbit Invitational with a score of 864 (E). Molly Bebelaar (219) and Catherine Caudill (220) each finished in the top 20 individually.
- Abbie Lee’s 70 (-2) in the third round of the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational tied a career low and led the Blue Raiders to their first under-par team round of the season.
- Middle Tennessee is looking to replace three of its top scorers from the 2021-22 lineup. Edlin’s scoring average of 75.9 was the best among players returning for 2022-23.
- Lanie Campbell and Abbie Lee made their collegiate debuts at the USA Intercollegiate.
- The Blue Raiders enter the week at No. 128 in the latest Golfweek Women’s Collegiate Team Rankings and are No. 134 according to Golfstat.
COACH’S COMMENTS – CHRIS ADAMS
“We have some momentum coming off the last round in Hawaii and hope to have a better start. We really like this course a lot, and I know they will be ready to go after a few days of practice already in Vegas.”
LINEUP
Ind – Lauren Gilchrist