MTSU Women’s golf Returns to Jackrabbit Invitational to Defend Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women’s golf will spend the second leg of its spring break trip in Las Vegas defending its title at South Dakota State’s Jackrabbit Invitational. The tournament will take place March 13-14 at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nev.

Middle Tennessee is coming off a tie for fifth at Hawaii’s Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational. The Blue Raiders posted the best score of the third round as they moved up the leaderboard.

WEATHER FORECAST

The forecast for the tournament shows cloudy conditions with temperatures reaching the 70s and strong winds, especially on Tuesday.

NOTES

COACH’S COMMENTS – CHRIS ADAMS

“We have some momentum coming off the last round in Hawaii and hope to have a better start. We really like this course a lot, and I know they will be ready to go after a few days of practice already in Vegas.”

LINEUP