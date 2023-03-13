Darius Rucker Announces Summer Tour with a Stop at Ascend Amphitheater

Darius Rucker will tour this summer ending in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on October 14th.

Starting Fires Tour, kicking off June 15 in Virginia, special guests will be Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, with rising star Drew Green as direct support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 17. For more information and a listing of all dates, please see below or visit DariusRucker.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for select dates, which may include premium tickets, exclusive Meet & Greet and individual photo opportunity with Darius Rucker, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, autographed item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The news of the tour comes as Rucker puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming seventh solo album, which he recently revealed will be called Carolyn’s Boy in honor of his late mother.

