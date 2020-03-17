MTSU student Josh Webb served nearly six years in the U.S. Army as a medic and has medical aspirations following graduation in about two years.

He also might consider the FBI following nearly two hours of hearing about the bureau and having a one-on-one session with a representative recently during a special meet-and-greet luncheon sponsored by the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center.

About 70 MTSU students attended the session as Daniels Center Director Hilary Miller wanted them to have the opportunity to meet with nearly 10 Federal Bureau of Investigation representatives Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Keathley University Center.

“The mission of the FBI is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States,” said Elizabeth Clement Webb, FBI public affairs officer based in Nashville.

“Personnel come from a wide range of unexpected career backgrounds beyond law enforcement, including education, science, business and technology. Explore all the ways you can find a career like no other at www.fbijobs.gov,” Webb added.

Webb, 27, is a psychology major with minors in both biology and chemistry. He and wife Rebecca have a son, Shane, 2. Josh Webb is a scribe for emergency room doctors at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.

“It definitely was good having the one-on-one with the agent,” Webb said of the 10-minute visit. “He has a family and a similar situation to me, and was able to answer questions not on the FBI website. It was more personalized.

Webb, who had the rank of specialist, said he plans “to apply to medical schools, but also looking at going with these guys (FBI) as well.”

Christina Allen, 21, an MTSU senior graduating in May with a psychology degree, said the meeting “gave me a lot of different perspectives in the field that I could possibly do. I found it very insightful. They answered all of our questions, then afterward provided more details.”

Allen admits to being “dedicated and driven if it’s something I really want. I’ll definitely be following up with fbijobs.gov to see about positions I could possibly apply for.”

The FBI’s Todd Rowe, an evidence technician, shared how he was a veteran as were many in the room. He serves on the bureau’s Veterans Affairs and Diversity advisory committees.

“The biggest thing that keeps anyone from working for the FBI, or any other great job for that matter, is them not applying,” Rowe said. “That’s something I always like to say when people show an interest in working for the bureau. Someone has to do it: why not you?”

“Veterans bring a valuable set of skills to the FBI,” Rowe added. “Experience, integrity and teamwork are all traits that military personnel possess and I strongly encourage them to apply to any of the positions that interest them.

Rowe said he was excited to see that so many students “were sincerely interested in working for the bureau. Many had extraordinary life experience and education. It’s important to me to spread awareness about the agent, analytical and professional staff opportunities we offer.”

Webb said the FBI participates in recruitment events throughout the country on a regular basis and bureau personnel visit colleges nationwide to talk with prospective job candidates.

Special Agent Trisha D. Brotan, applicant coordinator/recruiter for the Memphis Division, provided the interested students and student veterans with an array of information, including that the process and background checks can take nine to 15 months.

Miller said the center plans to invite the bureau back for future meetings with students.

The center is the largest and most comprehensive veterans-focused complex on any Tennessee higher education campus. It enables the campus’ 1,000-plus student-veteran population to have a one-stop shop to meet a variety of academic needs as well as get assistance transitioning into the workforce after graduation.

To learn more about the Daniels Center, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/military/ or call 615-904-8347.

MTSU has more than 300 combined undergraduate and graduate programs.