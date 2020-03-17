Mr. Clytus Argol “Smitty” Smith, age 91, of Smyrna, TN passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born in Lilly, WV to the late Ruff and Viola Worrell Smith. Mr. Smith proudly served his country in the United States Air Force before going to work at the Nashville Post Office. He enjoyed reading whatever he could get his hands on. Mr. Smith was known for telling jokes, playing bridge, and square dancing.

Mr. Smith is survived by his three daughters, Teresa Anderson of Smyrna, Taunya Dodson and her husband James of Murfreesboro, and Tamara O’Neal and her husband Larry of Smyrna; granddaughters, Corinne Vinson and her husband Stuart and Taylor Quinn and her husband Patrick all of Murfreesboro; great-granddaughters, Ellery Anderson and Willa Vinson; brother, Ivan Smith of Beckley, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peachie Joyce Towry Smith, and grandson, Dane Argol Anderson.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:00am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will take place Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Moore Cemetery, 28 Moores Cemetery Rd, Flintville, TN 37335.