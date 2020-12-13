MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University is again seeking nominations from the community for the “unsung heroes” honored annually as part of its Black History Month observance, though the 2021 event will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 25th annual Unity Luncheon will instead be a virtual “Unity Celebration” as MTSU continues following health and safety precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will forego the traditional luncheon gathering in the Student Union.

The virtual event is set to air at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, on MTSU’s broadcast and social media channels. Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Dec. 18.

Since 1996, the MTSU Black History Month Committee has hosted the annual Unity Luncheon to recognize the tireless efforts of more than 120 community members in the categories of education, community service, advocate of civility, excellence in sports and contribution to Black arts.

“While this event may look a little different as we transition from a daytime luncheon to a virtual recognition ceremony, our mission remains the same: to celebrate and honor the often overlooked contributions of our community members who get up and do extraordinary work every day on the front line,” said Daniel Green, director of MTSU’s Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, which organizes the event each year.

“We hope you’ll still join us virtually to pay tribute while we honor our unsung heroes of the Middle Tennessee community.”

Nominees must be age 60 or older who have resided in the Middle Tennessee area for 25 years or more and who have made outstanding contributions to their community.

Nominators can visit http://www.mtsu.edu/aahm/unity-awards.php to submit a form electronically as well as find more details about the categories.

For more information, contact Green at 615-898-5812 or [email protected]