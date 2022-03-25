MTSU’s second major recruiting event of the spring — a True Blue Preview — and daily campus tours will continue efforts by MTSU Office of Admissions staff to recruit students for 2022 and beyond.

They will host prospective students and family members for the True Blue Preview starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in the Student Union.

Visitors can enjoy the full campus experience during the event, as top university officials welcome future Blue Raiders to campus. Prospective students can participate in academic and department presentations, take tours, obtain information about financial aid and scholarships and choose from many special interest sessions.

To RSVP to any of admissions special events, go here. For a complete schedule, go here. To find campus parking, go here. University officials recommend visitors wear masks and social distance inside buildings as a Covid safety protocol. Prospective students who have not registered in advance are welcome to attend.

“Our final True Blue Preview opportunity will be this Saturday,” said Laurie Witherow, associate vice provost for Admissions and Enrollment Services. “With more than 600 RSVPs, we’re excited to welcome so many newly admitted Blue Raiders and prospective students to campus so they can take a closer look.”

Witherow said the day will begin with academic browsing and academic programs.

“The later sessions will be a deeper dive into the majors we offer in our seven academic colleges,” she added. “Admitted students will have time to meet with an admissions counselor to make sure they are all set for this fall. It’ll be a beautiful day for a tour.”

Also offered are daily campus tours. For more information, email [email protected] or call 615-898-5670.