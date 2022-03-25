Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things do to This Weekend

4. Your Story Workshop

Saturday, March 26, 1:00pm-3:00pm

1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN

Sam Davis Home

This workshop will equip you with the basics of storytelling to turn your life experiences into a tale worth telling. There’s nothing like a well-told story. Do you want to be a better storyteller? Do you have a story you’re burning to tell but just don’t know how? The Your Story workshop helps you turn your experiences into narrative. Join authors for a free two-hour workshop at the Historic Sam Davis home, where we will use the power of place and community to explore your story. Signup today and reserve your spot as spaces are limited. Two experienced storytellers lead the workshop. Charlie McCoin and Allen Dyer are seasoned educators and storytellers. Respectively they have performed storytelling festivals and organizations around the country. Charlie focused much of his academic research on the power of storytelling and identity creation. Together they help you craft your experience into a story worth telling.

For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.