Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things do to This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Welcome to Seussboro
Friday, March 25, 10:00am-12:00pm
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Patterson Park Community Center
Join Patterson Park Community Center and the MGL Library to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday. There will be story time, activities, games and prices. Dr. Seuss storytime starts at 10:00 am. For ages 2-5. Admission is a canned food item.
For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.
2. Parent’s Night Out
Friday, March 25, 6:00pm-10:00pm
1220 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Parents deserve a break! Drop your kids (ages 6-13 only) off and they’ll enjoy four hours of wall-to-wall fun, while you get some me-time! Tickets include 4 hours of jump time, a slice of pizza and small drink. Early bird pricing valid thru the end of business on the day before the event! SkySocks are $3.99 and GLOW shirts are $6.99 and are required. Tickets are non-refundable. Space is limited, reserve your tickets not to guarantee your time.
For more information and to purchase your spot, click here.
3. Herrick
Friday, March 25, 5:00pm
114 N. Church St, Murfreesboro, TN
Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant
For Kerry and Donna Herrick, their bond was sewn with a double threaded needle being that they are, in fact, married, both literally and musically. Their partnership started all the way back in junior high school, a couple of kids growing up together in Spokane, Washington. A lack of restrictions on their creative process has endeared them to music fans that make up a large base across the country. With so much noise in the world coming from every direction, the rise of Herrick’s music above the din is most definitely attributed to their rich melodic persuasion and signature harmonies. Their brand new album “Sunderland Road” is a masterful representation of that.
For more information, click here.
4. Your Story Workshop
Saturday, March 26, 1:00pm-3:00pm
1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN
Sam Davis Home
This workshop will equip you with the basics of storytelling to turn your life experiences into a tale worth telling. There’s nothing like a well-told story. Do you want to be a better storyteller? Do you have a story you’re burning to tell but just don’t know how? The Your Story workshop helps you turn your experiences into narrative. Join authors for a free two-hour workshop at the Historic Sam Davis home, where we will use the power of place and community to explore your story. Signup today and reserve your spot as spaces are limited. Two experienced storytellers lead the workshop. Charlie McCoin and Allen Dyer are seasoned educators and storytellers. Respectively they have performed storytelling festivals and organizations around the country. Charlie focused much of his academic research on the power of storytelling and identity creation. Together they help you craft your experience into a story worth telling.
For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.
5. Happy Bunny Photos
Saturday, March 26, 8:00am-10:00am
2615 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
The Avenue Murfreesboro
Happy Bunny provides a reduced environment for children with special needs and their families to take part in a Bunny Photo experience. This is The Avenue Murfreesboro’s Second Annual Happy Bunny Photo Experience. Photos will be held in Suite 1520 located near The Children’s Place.
For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.