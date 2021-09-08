Area high school students, their parents and families are invited to attend the Rutherford County College Night — one of the first college recruiting fairs in the Middle Tennessee region this fall.

The event, hosted annually by MTSU, features 50 colleges and universities from across the Southeast. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the Student Union Ballroom, 1768 MTSU Blvd., on the Middle Tennessee State University campus in Murfreesboro. For general information, visit www.mtsu.edu/rccn.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Guests will be able to park in the Student Union Lot starting at 5:30 p.m., with overflow parking in the gravel lot behind Scarlett Commons across from the softball field. To find parking and building location, a printable campus map is available at http://tinyurl.com/MTSUParkingMap.

Public, private and homeschool students from Rutherford and surrounding counties are welcome to attend the free event.

There also is no cost for students or their parents to register for the automated fair online through the automated system at www.gotocollegefairs.com.

MTSU will have a huge presence at the event, manning at least 15 tables in the large ballroom.

For questions about the college night, call 615-898-2233 or email [email protected].