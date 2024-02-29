MTE Traffic Advisory for Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro March 4-15

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for Murfreesboro motorists starting Monday, March 4, and possibly continuing through Friday, March 15, as its contractors, Burford Tree, trim trees in the Right-of-Way on the southbound lane of Thompson Lane between Siegel Road and Northwest Broad Street. This work will be done between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., resulting in lane closures as workers trim under the three-phase powerline.

Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes as delays are expected. These routes include Siegel Road to Sulphur Springs Road or Siegel Road to Haynes Drive.

MTE and Burford Tree will work with local police officers to control traffic, allowing the work to be performed as quickly and safely as possible by MTE crews.