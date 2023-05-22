Missing Murfreesboro Teen: 16-Year-Old Tanyah Wright

Tanyah Wright, 16, was seen leaving her home in the S. Rutherford Blvd. area on May 18 at 7:17 p.m.

The 16-year-old unplugged the doorbell camera, so the mother didn’t see what type of car she left in or who she left with.

Tanyah is 5’3” and 145 pounds. She was wearing all black when she left the home.

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing runaway. If you know where she can be located, please notify Det. James Wilkinson with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. (629)201-5612.