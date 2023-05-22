Woman Crashes on I-24 After Driving Drunk With Kids in Car

A woman is facing charges after Metro Nashville police say was driving under the influence with children inside her car when she crashed on I-24 on May 20, according to WSMV.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24. When police arrived, they saw the crashed vehicle stopped on the entrance ramp.

Inside the car, police found driver 29-year-old Brenda Navarette and two children under the age of ten. They were all transported to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, Navarette was unable to give officers coherent details of how the crash was cause and officers say they smelled alcohol coming from her.

She later admitted to officers that she was leaving from a party and was on her way home when the crash occurred, according to the report. The report also states she was driving on a suspended license.

Navarette was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. WSMV reports he was released hours later.

