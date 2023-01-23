Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County

From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023.

Have you seen this missing girl?

Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening.

She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her home.

Nyla has been entered in the National Crime Information Center database as a missing juvenile.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Nyla or any information that could assist law enforcement with locating her, please contact Detective Jesse Gammel at 615-904-3051.