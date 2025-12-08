MFRD Responds To Fire At Woodgate Farms Apartments

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a residential fire at Woodgate Farms Apartments on Saint Andrews Drive over the weekend.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the unit.

Inside the apartment, crews discovered a cooking-related fire in the kitchen. The sprinkler system had already activated before firefighters arrived, helping limit the fire.

Firefighters confirmed the fire was fully extinguished, shut off the sprinkler water flow, ventilated the apartment, and turned the unit over to property maintenance. No injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email