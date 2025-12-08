Smyrna Parks to Offer Free Ice Skating For Students This Weekend

Smyrna Parks and Recreation invites families to enjoy cold-weather fun this weekend with the seasonal skating rink, where all Rutherford County School students get in free.

The rink will be open Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. for Superhero Day—so don your favorite superhero costume!—and Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., perfect for a visit after the parade.

In addition to skating, the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC) will be open this weekend, featuring the special exhibit “Treehouses: Look Who’s Living in the Trees!”

Families are encouraged to take part in these seasonal activities, enjoy the exhibits, and make the most of a fun-filled weekend in Smyrna.

