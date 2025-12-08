12/8/25: Overcast and Chilly at 37°F, Light Drizzle Earlier, Wind at 8 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 36.7°F and a wind speed of 7.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.

Today’s weather reached a high of 41.5°F and a low is expected to hit 32.2°F tonight. Winds have peaked at 10.6 mph and will slightly decrease to a maximum of 7.2 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation remains exceptionally low at 0% for the rest of the evening with an overcast sky continuing.

Throughout the day, a light drizzle was anticipated, contributing to a minimal total precipitation of 0.01 inches. However, this has had minimal impact on day-to-day activities as the moisture levels remained notably low.

Residents and visitors can expect a calm and chilly evening ahead with temperatures maintaining steady in the low 30s and minimal wind disturbance.

Today’s Details

High
42°F
Low
32°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
1.2 (Low)
Precip
17% chance · 0.01 in
Now
37°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 42°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 41°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 39°F 20°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

