12/8/25: Overcast and Chilly at 37°F, Light Drizzle Earlier, Wind at 8 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 36.7°F and a wind speed of 7.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.
Today’s weather reached a high of 41.5°F and a low is expected to hit 32.2°F tonight. Winds have peaked at 10.6 mph and will slightly decrease to a maximum of 7.2 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation remains exceptionally low at 0% for the rest of the evening with an overcast sky continuing.
Throughout the day, a light drizzle was anticipated, contributing to a minimal total precipitation of 0.01 inches. However, this has had minimal impact on day-to-day activities as the moisture levels remained notably low.
Residents and visitors can expect a calm and chilly evening ahead with temperatures maintaining steady in the low 30s and minimal wind disturbance.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|42°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|41°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|54°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|54°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|39°F
|20°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!