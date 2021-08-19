Less than a year ago, Meridian Law, PLLC, relocated from Nashville to Brentwood, offering a more convenient location for its clients. Now, Meridian is expanding once again to meet the needs of its clients as it opens its second office in the seat of Rutherford County at 2656 Rideout Lane, Suite B, Murfreesboro, TN.

Meridian Law’s second office is in the center of one of Murfreesboro’s classic residential and commercial districts, and provides access to shopping, restaurants, and schools. It has close interstate access and on-site parking, making it very convenient for the firm’s clients in Rutherford County.

Attorney Robert Martin will manage Meridian’s Murfreesboro office. When asked about the new office, Rob said, “I grew up in Murfreesboro and graduated from Rutherford County public schools. I am excited to bring my practice and experience back to the community that played a crucial role in my upbringing. Murfreesboro has been growing for as long as I can remember, and I’m excited for Meridian Law to play a larger part in that growth.”

“Our clients continue to be our number one priority, and we want to continue to meet them where they are,” said Tom Shumate, Meridian’s managing member. “Rutherford County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Tennessee, as well as one of the best places in which to raise a family. Meridian continues to serve more clients in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. Opening a Murfreesboro office allows us to serve them better while providing high-quality, modern legal services efficiently and cost-effectively. Plus, it allows me to eat at Toot’s more often, which is always a treat!”

Founded in 2014, Meridian Law, PLLC represents individuals and businesses across Tennessee in various civil matters, including business, contract, and employment litigation; non-competition and trade secret disputes; insurance defense; and estate planning and probate matters.