Medxcel will host five job fairs in Smyrna, Tenn., to fill open positions across its facilities in Nashville and Murfreesboro.

The job fairs take place 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. CDT every other Wednesday beginning April 20 and ending June 1. Specific dates are April 20, May 4, May 18 and June 1.

The address for the job fair is 6630 New Nashville Highway, Smyrna, TN 37167.

Medxcel is growing and looking for great people to grow with them by hosting a series of job fairs in Smyrna, Tenn., to fill urgently needed landscaping positions in its Nashville and Murfreesboro facilities.

Medxcel is offering up to $1,500 in sign-on bonuses as well as a comprehensive benefits package that includes:

Full-time, year-round work

Medical, dental and vision care coverage

Competitive compensation

Company paid life insurance

Tuition assistance

27 days of PTO yearly

8 paid holidays

No appointment necessary. Walk-ins are welcome!

About Medxcel

As the largest sole provider of healthcare facilities services in the U.S., Medxcel delivers operational savings, reduces supply chain costs and increases compliance scores by optimizing current resources and improving the overall healthcare environment. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Medxcel is dedicated to advancing the healing environment for patients and communities every day by providing healthcare service solutions that drive in-house capabilities, cost-savings and efficiencies for healthcare organizations and allow us to lead the transformation of healthcare facility services.