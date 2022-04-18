The sun will come out as skies clear , but the winds will continue and some areas will experience patchy frost tonight.

Today Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 259 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022 TNZ006>011-026>034-062>066-077>080-182100- Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Cheatham-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren- Including the cities of Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, and Spencer 259 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...Patchy Frost Possible Late Tonight... Early Tuesday morning temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to low 30s across the Cumberland Plateau and Highland Rim. If winds relax enough just before sunrise, a few areas could see patchy frost develop. Sheltered valleys are most likely to see conditions conducive to frost. Sensitive vegetation may be susceptible to damage if frost does occur.