Man Wanted for Recording Woman in Fitting Room at Murfreesboro Store

July 2, 2024 – Do you know the man pictured above?
He is wanted for questioning in an investigation where a female was allegedly recorded while in a changing room at Plato’s Closet on N. Thompson Lane on June 24.
According to the investigation, the unidentified man supposedly entered a changing room next to the victim. The victim noticed a cell phone had been placed under the stall.
If you know this person of interest, please contact Detective Frank Smith at 629-201-5568 or email [email protected].
Source: Murfreesboro PD
