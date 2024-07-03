Man Wanted for Recording Woman in Fitting Room at Murfreesboro Store

July 2, 2024 – Do you know the man pictured above?

He is wanted for questioning in an investigation where a female was allegedly recorded while in a changing room at Plato’s Closet on N. Thompson Lane on June 24.

According to the investigation, the unidentified man supposedly entered a changing room next to the victim. The victim noticed a cell phone had been placed under the stall.

If you know this person of interest, please contact Detective Frank Smith at 629-201-5568 or email [email protected].

Source: Murfreesboro PD

