Independence Day Events Across Middle Tennessee 2024

The Fourth of July approaches and patriotism takes center stage, with vibrant red, white, and blue decorations adorning houses and streets. It’s a time to gather with loved ones, celebrate America’s independence, and reflect on the freedoms we cherish. Below is a list of Independence Day celebrations across middle Tennessee, so you’re sure to find an event convenient to you.
1Let Freedom Ring, Downtown Nashville
July 4
Throughout Downtown Nashville
Activities begin at 12pm, Fireworks begin at 9:30pm
The event is taking place throughout Downtown Nashville. There will be a stage located at First Avenue and Broadway hosting live music from Chris Young, YOLA, Girl Named Tom, Blessing Offor, and more. The Nashville Symphony will perform at Ascend Amphitheater during the fireworks spectacular. Check out the full July 4th schedule.
The downtown event will present one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows – which for the first time will include drone light elements – synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony. Let Freedom Sing! will feature charitable partner PENCIL, and the free Amazon Family Fun Zone will return and include inflatables and live music. The concert and fireworks show are free and open to the public.
2Mt. Juliet’s Biggest July 4th Celebration
July 4
Starts at 5pm, Fireworks begin at 9pm
Circle P Ranch
563 E Main Street, Mt Juliet
Join the City for Mt. Juliet’s Biggest July 4th Celebration at Circle P Ranch!
Don’t miss out on the US Community Credit Union fireworks show and the Two Rivers Ford Tailgate Party!
Indulge in delicious bites from 12 different food trucks, groove to live music, and dive into the fun with a foam party!
It’s all happening at 563 E Main Street from 5-9 p.m. Fireworks ignite the sky at 9 p.m. sharp!
3Fourth of July in Downtown Franklin
July 4
Festivities begin in downtown Franklin at 10am, fireworks at Harlinsdale Farm at 9pm.
Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Thursday, July 4th in Franklin and sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club.
Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event will also feature a Children’s Patriotic Parade at 5:00 p.m, line-up for the parade begins at 4:45, to register go to the Lions Club Booth on the square at the event. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated bikes and wagons. The Patriotic Pet Parade will be at 10:30 a.m., sign up is at https://franklinlionsclub.com/patriotic-pet-parade.
The Park at Harlinsdale is the prime spot for viewing the fireworks show in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring music by the Nashville Yacht Club Band starting at 6pm. The show is sponsored by WAKM, and the City of Franklin. Friends of Franklin Parks. There will also be family games in the kids zone, including cornhole, can jam, face painting, football toss, giant Jenga and kids crafts. Everyone can enter the contest to win the best star-spangled hat! And there will also be a Pilgrimage Tickets giveaway! Concessions will be provided by Smokey Dawggs, Cluckmasters Wings and Things, Haole Boys Teriyaki, Fat People in the Kitchen and Taco. Desserts will be offered by Retro Sno, Moosic City and Padrino’s Pops. Adult beverages will be available by purchase.
For more information about the Franklin Lions Club and TN events festival go to: www.franklinlionsclub.com. For information about Friends of Franklin Parks go to www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.
4Brentwood’s Red, White & Boom
July 4
7pm – 10pm
Crockett Park
1500 Volunteer Pkwy
The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater.
Date: Thursday, July 4
Time: 7 pm to 10 pm
Location: Crockett Park
Feel free to come early to get some dinner or a snack for before and/or during the show – food truck info below.
Food trucks begin serving at 5pm:
Bradley’s Creamery
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice
Cool Beans Coffee
Little Cancun On The Go
Smokin’ Buttz
Hoss’ Loaded Burgers
It’s A Philly Thing
Phat Pizza
Nashbowls Acai
Heart of TX Tacos
The Grilled Cheeserie
Empanada Lua
Table of Cuba, LLC
The Downtown Band will also take the stage to wow the crowd and keep the dance floor going! Bring chairs or a blanket to sit.
Admission is free. Fireworks will begin at 9 pm.
5Murfreesboro’s Celebration Under the Stars
July 4
Event starts at 4:30pm, Fireworks at 9pm
The Fountains
1500 Medical Center Pkwy
Join the City of Murfreesboro for Celebration Under the Stars on Thursday, July 4th at The Fountains.
This incredible event, brought to you by Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and Middle Tennessee Electric, has quickly become one of the best places to spend your 4th of July. There will be great music, lots of fun and amazing fireworks!
Schedule of events:
- 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – DJ Music
- 7:30 pm- Live entertainment by Craig Campbell
- 9 pm-Fireworks Show
For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.
6La Vergne’s Independence Day Event
Gates open at 5:30pm, Music at 6pm, Fireworks later
Veterans Memorial Park
115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne
The highly-anticipated Independence Day Celebration will be back at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, for the annual fireworks spectacle.
This year’s show will be put on by Pyro Shows, Inc. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 6:00 p.m. This year’s live music will be performed by Zone Status.
In addition to the fireworks show, there will be live music, food vendors, and other fun family activities. For the safety of everyone, no fireworks, including sparklers, are allowed to be ignited on city property, including all city parks, unless they are part of the official show organized by the city.
Everyone is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the park. The best vantage point will be from the football field where the music stage will be set up. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to bring a picnic dinner to the park or purchase food from the food and snack vendors that will be at the event.
7Goodlettsville’s Independence Day Event
July 3
Activities begin at 4pm, Fireworks at 9pm
Moss-Wright Park
745 Caldwell Drive, Goodlettsville
The City of Goodlettsville is set to celebrate Independence Day on July 3rd, 2024 in Moss-Wright Park at 745 Caldwell Drive in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Main activities kick off at 4:00pm, and fireworks go off at 9:00pm.
Event Highlights:
At 11:15am Goodlettsville Parks and Recreation is hosting the first ever 1776er Coed Sand Volleyball Tournament at the Sand Volleyball Courts. The tournament will likely last right up until fireworks go off at dusk. The tournament will be capped at 20 teams. Entry team fee is $200, and every player gets a t-shirt. Tournament info: https://secure.rec1.com/TN/goodlettsville-tn/catalog (Select Sports tab and then “Volleyball – Adult”.)
At 4:00pm the food vendors and the activity zone open. Micah Phillips with Benchmark Realty – you might know him as “The Goodlettsville Guy” – is graciously sponsoring the activity zone this year, so it will be completely free of cost to the community!
At 5:00pm Fireman’s Foam kicks off. Fireman’s Foam is a Goodlettsville tradition hosted by the Goodlettsville Fire Department. It is like a big bubble bath on the grass and is free and open to all ages! We recommend that you wear a swimsuit or bring an extra change of clothes if you plan on participating. Some people like to wear goggles as well.
At 9:00pm, fireworks go off!
Event parking information: The Goodlettsville Police Department and Goodlettsville Parks and Recreation Department provide parking assistance for the Independence Day Celebration. Please follow all directions provided upon arrival. Moss-Wright Park is filled from the main entrance until the north side of the park is full, then parking begins at the secondary entrance near the dog park and soccer fields. When that area is full, parking in the park is closed for the event. It is suggested that you arrive no later than 7:30pm to ensure that you can find parking and have time to make it to the firework viewing area.
8Pegram’s 48th Annual Independence Day Celebration
July 4
7am – 10:30pm
Pegram Park
468 Thompson Road
Pegram’s 48th Annual Independence Day Celebration will take place on July 4th at Pegram Park, 468 Thompson Road with activities from 7am – 10:30pm.
The Town of Pegram announces the Grand Marshalls for the 48th Annual Independence Day Celebration will be Larry and Candy Turner.
“The Turners have been such a vital part of this community for more than five decades. In addition to their countless hours of volunteerism, Candy Turner celebrated her 50th year of teaching the children in our community this year. Larry and Candy’s legacy in South Cheatham will live on in the lives they’ve touched for many years to come. We are grateful for their selfless service and hope you will come out to honor them at the parade on July 4th,” the Town of Pegram posted on Facebook.
9Dickson County Fourth of July Festival
June 29
Dickson County Fairgrounds
1053 TN-47, Dickson
Dickson County Fourth of July Festival is taking place Saturday, June 29 at the Dickson County Fairgrounds.
There will be over 100 shopping and food vendors, fun activities for kids and amazing live music on stage to keep you and your family dancing all day.
Entertainment includes:
Clydeton Road
Johnny Alexander and the Country Road Boys
The Dickson Quest Center
Period Comma (Teen Band)
McCaslin Blue
Jake Newman and the Jay Birds
Kids activities:
Petting Zoo
Pony Rides
Inflatables
Mechanical Bull
Face painting
Balloon Artist
Helicopter Rides
Carnival Games
You don’t want to miss this Fourth of July celebration!
The Dickson County Fairgrounds are located at 1053 TN-47.
10Hendersonville’s Freedom Fest
July 3
5pm – 10pm
Drakes Creek Park
120 E Main St, Hendersonville
Freedom Festival is Sumner County’s largest Independence Day celebration and it’s returning next week!
This year, there will be fireworks, live entertainment, and the Hendersonville Has Talent finale. Bring your picnic blanket and lawn chairs, while listening to live music by Cole Ritter and the Night Owls and Karen Waldrup and watching the awe-inspiring firework show with your family.
It’s all taking place at Drakes Creek Park on July 3, 2024 from 5pm until 10pm.
The schedule is as follows:
5:00pm – Hendersonville Has Talent
8:55pm – National Anthem
9:00pm – Fireworks
And with dozens of merchant vendors showcasing their goods and a variety of food vendors tempting your taste buds, you’ll find something to satisfy your appetite!
For more details, visit here.
11Springfield’s Freedom Fest
July 3
Gates open at 4:30pm, Fireworks at 9pm
Robertson County Fairgrounds
4635 Tennessee Highway 41, Springfield
Celebrate Independence Day at the City of Springfield’s Freedom Fest.
You and your family can enjoy carnival rides, inflatables, youth games and activities, vendors, food trucks, and more!
Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
Time: Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin around 9:00 p.m.
Location: Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 Tennessee Highway 41, Springfield, Tennessee.
Fee: Free admission.
Stage Schedule: The City of Springfield is excited to announce American Idol runner-up HunterGirl will be the featured headliner at the city’s fourth annual Freedom Fest. The City of Springfield is looking forward to welcoming local artists The Band Entice and Fortunate Sons, with performances beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Get to know the Freedom Fest artists!
Since being named runner-up on season 20 of ABC’s American Idol, HunterGirl’s authenticity, unwavering tenacity and heart of gold have positioned her as Country’s next star, earning praise she’d only dreamed of – like Idol judge and Country icon Luke Bryan praised her as the “new age Miranda Lambert” and his “favorite female Country voice.” Skyrocketing to No. 1 on iTunes All-Genre and Country charts with her earnest and deeply personal original track “Red Bird,” she’s performed on Live with Kelly & Ryan, appeared on Good Morning America, and was named a 2023 Artist to Watch by Music Mayhem.
The Band Entice is a dance band featuring six musician, including a brass section. Their renditions of some of the greatest music from the 60’s 70’s and today are sure to get you moving.
The Fortunate Sons featuring Buzzy Poole and Dewayne Bellar are a local four-piece band. Expect to dance the night away to all of your favorite classic rock & roll and country hits.
Vendor Information:
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of food vendors.
12Spring Hill’s 5K, Color Foam Run, Bicycle & Stroller Parade
July 4
9am
Summit High School
2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill
Ready to make a difference? Sign up now for The Well Outreach’s July 4th Run For Hunger!
This Fourth of July, join The Well Outreach along with Spring Hill Parks and Rec at Summit High School for an action-packed day of fun and impact!
Date: July 4th
Time: 9:00 AM
Location: Summit High School, 2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill, TN
Lace up your shoes and choose from the Timed 5K or Color Foam Run options, with T-shirts guaranteed for early registrants before June 15th. Not a runner? No worries! Opt for our Sleep In Option and still grab some awesome event merchandise.
Plus, don’t miss the Bicycle/Stroller Parade, perfect for the whole family! Packet pickup available on July 3rd or on event day.
13Lebanon’s Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
5pm – 9:30pm
The Midway at Wilson County Fairgrounds
945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon
Join Mayor Rick Bell and the City of Lebanon for the 2024 Fourth of July celebration!
This fun-filled event will feature:
- Live music from SweetN3 and El Dorado,
- Games and Kids Activities
- Cornhole
- Face Painting
- Inflatables
- Balloon Art
Come hungry because there will also be several delicious food trucks on site. And be sure to bring your chairs and blankets because the spectacular firework display will start at dusk!
Date: Thursday, July 4th
Time: 5 pm – 9:30 pm
Location: The Midway at the Wilson County Fairgrounds
