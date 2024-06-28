Independence Day Events Across Middle Tennessee 2024

7 Goodlettsville’s Independence Day Event

The City of Goodlettsville is set to celebrate Independence Day on July 3rd, 2024 in Moss-Wright Park at 745 Caldwell Drive in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Main activities kick off at 4:00pm, and fireworks go off at 9:00pm.

Event Highlights:

At 11:15am Goodlettsville Parks and Recreation is hosting the first ever 1776er Coed Sand Volleyball Tournament at the Sand Volleyball Courts. The tournament will likely last right up until fireworks go off at dusk. The tournament will be capped at 20 teams. Entry team fee is $200, and every player gets a t-shirt. Tournament info: https://secure.rec1.com/TN/goodlettsville-tn/catalog (Select Sports tab and then “Volleyball – Adult”.)

At 4:00pm the food vendors and the activity zone open. Micah Phillips with Benchmark Realty – you might know him as “The Goodlettsville Guy” – is graciously sponsoring the activity zone this year, so it will be completely free of cost to the community!

At 5:00pm Fireman’s Foam kicks off. Fireman’s Foam is a Goodlettsville tradition hosted by the Goodlettsville Fire Department. It is like a big bubble bath on the grass and is free and open to all ages! We recommend that you wear a swimsuit or bring an extra change of clothes if you plan on participating. Some people like to wear goggles as well.

At 9:00pm, fireworks go off!

Event parking information: The Goodlettsville Police Department and Goodlettsville Parks and Recreation Department provide parking assistance for the Independence Day Celebration. Please follow all directions provided upon arrival. Moss-Wright Park is filled from the main entrance until the north side of the park is full, then parking begins at the secondary entrance near the dog park and soccer fields. When that area is full, parking in the park is closed for the event. It is suggested that you arrive no later than 7:30pm to ensure that you can find parking and have time to make it to the firework viewing area.