OBITUARY: Jennifer Monique Martin

Ms. Jennifer Martin age 38 passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford.

Jennifer leaves to cherish her memories, Father, Eugene Martin and Mother, Benita Martin, siblings, Elexecia, Taquella, and Edgar Eugene Martin Jr, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2024, 1-2:00pm with funeral service to follow at Smithfork Tabernacle Church 2701 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Pastor Jerry Marable, Eulogist

Please keep the Martin Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130 (615) 893-4323

