Murfreesboro, TN – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are searching for the man who shot a woman multiple times and fled the scene early Saturday morning, July 4.

The shooting took place at the Midtown Estates Apartments on Battle Ave. about 7:15 a.m.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, Brandon Francis, 26.

The preliminary investigation shows Francis shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend and then left the scene. The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division.

Francis is considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts, please contact Detective James Abbot at (629) 201-5523.

