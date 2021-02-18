snow cream
Photo by Andrea Hinds

With the additional snowfall we received last night, it’s the perfect day to make snow cream.

What is snow cream? Basically, it’s snow ice cream and many consider it a Southern thing. In the South, it’s not a “dessert” you can make very often, so now is a great time to try it!

The recipe is super simple. If you Google it, you will see a pretty consistent recipe with a few variations.

Here’s a basic recipe. You can expand on this by trying different types of milk/cream or toppings.

  • 1 cup Milk (any kind of milk – the snow cream will have a different texture based on what type of milk you use)
    *I’ve seen recipes that use evaporated milk, whipping cream, heavy cream or a combination. Use whatever you have and experiment!
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 8 (or so) cups of clean snow
  • a pinch of salt

Whisk milk, sugar, vanilla and salt and set aside while you gather your 8 cups of snow (I put mine in the freezer.)

Once you’ve collected your snow, give your ingredients another hearty mix and then add your snow. Use a wooden spoon to mix it all up until you reach an ice cream-like consistency (it will look like homemade ice cream, not so much like store bought ice cream). Add toppings, serve and eat immediately. It will melt fast!

Enjoy!


