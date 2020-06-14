Luke Bryan releases a new emotional song. Called “Build Me A Daddy,” this song takes you on an emotional journey – trust us, go grab the tissues now.

Via Facebook, Bryan says, “Country music has always had such a beautiful way of telling a story. This song tells a story many people know all too well.”

“Build Me A Daddy tells the story of a boy and his dad in a beautiful and emotional way. I hope this song and this story touches you, in the same way it touched me,” continued Bryan.

“Build Me a Daddy” was written by Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, and Brett Tyler and is one of 10 tracks off the new record.

The video shot by Michael Monaco, was filmed earlier this year south of Nashville with a cameo of his two sons Tate and Bo.