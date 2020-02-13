Rutherford County roads closed as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday

Rutherford County Highway Department employees installed signs at flooded areas and deputies used caution tape to warn drivers about not driving on flooded roads.

Rutherford County roads closed as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday are:

• Sulphur Springs Road/Shacklett Rd/Buckeye Valley Road near Leanna

• 2100-block of Armstrong Valley Road near Rockvale

• Kedron Church Rd/Rocky Fork Road near Smyrna

• Swamp Road/North Road near Eagleville

• Stones River Lane at the slab near Christiana

• Elam Mill Road at the slab near Christiana

• County Farm Road at the slab near Chritiana

• Powells Chapel Road at the slab near Walter Hill

• Goochie Ford Road at the slab near Readyville

• Millersburg Road at the slab near Christiana

• Short Creek Road at the slab near Christiana

• 5400-block of Seminary Road near Almaville

Roads reported as having high water but still considered passable:

• Mt Herman Road/Veals Road near Bradyville

• Elam Rd between Joe B Jackson and County Farm (was described as “barely passable” at 2:223 a.m) near Christiana.

• Veals Road between Double Springs Road and Bradyville Pike

• Walnut Grove Road on the Stones River side near Midland

• Mt Vernon Road near Eagleville

• Rucker Lane/Swanson Lane (one lane passable) off Franklin Road

• 2300 block of Walnut Grove Road near Christiana

• Florence Road at Rebel Road near Smyrna

• Walnut Grove Road and Weaver Road before Rhonda Road

• Bass Road in the curve near Blackman Road in the Blackman community

• U.S. Highway 231 South (Shelbyville Highway) at Crescent Road near Christiana

• Dilton-Mankin Road at Bradyville Road near Bradyville

• Ghee Road and Bradyville Pike near Bradyville

• 3222 block of Armstrong Valley Road near Rockvale